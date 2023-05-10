SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) average volume reaches $1.16M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.96, soaring 1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.95 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Within the past 52 weeks, SILV’s price has moved between $4.58 and $7.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 119.00%. With a float of $141.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 375 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.12, operating margin of +29.85, and the pretax margin is +85.88.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 58.99%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +71.94 while generating a return on equity of 11.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.2 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 83.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.21 in the near term. At $7.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.76.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.05 billion based on 147,231K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,510 K and income totals 31,300 K. The company made 40,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.