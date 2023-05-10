SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.53 million

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) stock priced at $2.89, up 0.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. SLGC’s price has ranged from $1.98 to $6.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.00%. With a float of $162.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 451 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.89, operating margin of -171.71, and the pretax margin is -112.50.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -111.77 while generating a return on equity of -18.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SomaLogic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

Looking closely at SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. However, in the short run, SomaLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.00. Second resistance stands at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.72.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 537.17 million, the company has a total of 187,890K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,670 K while annual income is -109,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,830 K while its latest quarter income was -49,250 K.