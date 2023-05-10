Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.401, soaring 4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Within the past 52 weeks, ANY’s price has moved between $0.23 and $1.42.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -13.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -403.70%. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -421.31, operating margin of -1467.25, and the pretax margin is -3171.73.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 2.79%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3172.63 while generating a return on equity of -116.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -403.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 69.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3763, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4427. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4399 in the near term. At $0.4500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4699. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4099, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3799.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.01 million based on 73,929K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,080 K and income totals -192,800 K. The company made 1,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -116,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.