Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.401, soaring 4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Within the past 52 weeks, ANY’s price has moved between $0.23 and $1.42.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -13.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -403.70%. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -421.31, operating margin of -1467.25, and the pretax margin is -3171.73.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 2.79%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3172.63 while generating a return on equity of -116.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -403.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 69.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3763, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4427. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4399 in the near term. At $0.4500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4699. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4099, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3799.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.01 million based on 73,929K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,080 K and income totals -192,800 K. The company made 1,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -116,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.

-12.63% percent quarterly performance for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
May 09, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) trading session started at the price of $10.49, that was 0.38% jump from the session...
Read more

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is -2.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
On May 09, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) opened at $3.93, lower -1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.32%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) stock priced at $172.14, up 0.35% from the previous...
Read more

