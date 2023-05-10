Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.77%

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock priced at $14.12, up 0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.65 and dropped to $14.12 before settling in for the closing price of $14.35. SSYS’s price has ranged from $11.03 to $21.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.40%. With a float of $55.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2062 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.28, operating margin of -9.28, and the pretax margin is -2.75.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Stratasys Ltd. is 14.31%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.47 while generating a return on equity of -3.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stratasys Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Stratasys Ltd.’s (SSYS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.65 in the near term. At $14.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.86. The third support level lies at $13.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 945.28 million, the company has a total of 68,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 651,480 K while annual income is -28,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 159,260 K while its latest quarter income was -2,390 K.