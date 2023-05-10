Search
admin
admin

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.77%

Top Picks

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock priced at $14.12, up 0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.65 and dropped to $14.12 before settling in for the closing price of $14.35. SSYS’s price has ranged from $11.03 to $21.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.40%. With a float of $55.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2062 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.28, operating margin of -9.28, and the pretax margin is -2.75.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Stratasys Ltd. is 14.31%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.47 while generating a return on equity of -3.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stratasys Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Stratasys Ltd.’s (SSYS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.65 in the near term. At $14.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.86. The third support level lies at $13.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 945.28 million, the company has a total of 68,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 651,480 K while annual income is -28,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 159,260 K while its latest quarter income was -2,390 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Crane Company (CR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.34% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Crane Company (NYSE: CR) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $74.77, soaring 2.12% from the previous trading day....
Read more

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Shaun Noe -
May 09, 2023, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) trading session started at the price of $4.00, that was 5.85% jump from the session before....
Read more

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) is expecting -16.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On May 09, 2023, Carter's Inc. (NYSE: CRI) opened at $67.25, lower -0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.