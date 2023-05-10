Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is expecting -6.43% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.39, soaring 0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.72 and dropped to $30.215 before settling in for the closing price of $30.48. Within the past 52 weeks, SUM’s price has moved between $21.62 and $34.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.00%. With a float of $117.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4800 employees.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Summit Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 104.84%.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 35.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 122.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Looking closely at Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.68. However, in the short run, Summit Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.78. Second resistance stands at $31.00. The third major resistance level sits at $31.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.77.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.50 billion based on 118,428K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,413 M and income totals 275,940 K. The company made 435,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.