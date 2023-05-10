Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) average volume reaches $819.15K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.69, soaring 6.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.135 and dropped to $20.78 before settling in for the closing price of $20.29. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $13.27 and $29.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,032,237. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,855 shares at a rate of $19.53, taking the stock ownership to the 17,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President, Head of R&D sold 52,854 for $22.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,190,674. This insider now owns 17,836 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.6) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Looking closely at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.44. However, in the short run, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.91. Second resistance stands at $24.20. The third major resistance level sits at $25.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.48 billion based on 68,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -149,340 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,194 K in sales during its previous quarter.