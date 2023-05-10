T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.9 million

May 09, 2023, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) trading session started at the price of $0.285, that was -3.49% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2914 and dropped to $0.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for TTOO has been $0.28 – $15.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.10%. With a float of $20.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.28 million.

The firm has a total of 158 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.07, operating margin of -242.30, and the pretax margin is -277.98.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 115. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 239 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 6,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 2,898 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,710. This insider now owns 17,329 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.7) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -277.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.26, a number that is poised to hit -1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T2 Biosystems Inc., TTOO], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5680. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2936. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3081. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3249. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2623, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2455. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2310.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

There are 20,275K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.68 million. As of now, sales total 22,310 K while income totals -62,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,480 K while its last quarter net income were -10,100 K.