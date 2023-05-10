Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 20,930 M

May 09, 2023, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) trading session started at the price of $70.76, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.855 and dropped to $70.49 before settling in for the closing price of $71.25. A 52-week range for TRGP has been $55.56 – $80.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 18.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.00%. With a float of $222.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.78, operating margin of +8.30, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Targa Resources Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Targa Resources Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 1,522,276. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $76.11, taking the stock ownership to the 116,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 18,246 for $75.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,376,372. This insider now owns 61,900 shares in total.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.4) by -$1.37. This company achieved a net margin of +5.46 while generating a return on equity of 42.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 34.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Targa Resources Corp.’s (TRGP) raw stochastic average was set at 42.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.86 in the near term. At $72.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.13.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Key Stats

There are 226,276K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.54 billion. As of now, sales total 20,930 M while income totals 1,142 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,521 M while its last quarter net income were 6,300 K.