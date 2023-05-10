The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) with a beta value of 0.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) stock priced at $155.85, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.98 and dropped to $153.58 before settling in for the closing price of $155.30. PG’s price has ranged from $122.18 to $158.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.60%. With a float of $2.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.36 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.65, operating margin of +22.34, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of The Procter & Gamble Company is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 4,836,930. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $156.03, taking the stock ownership to the 10,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 13,697 for $155.76, making the entire transaction worth $2,133,472. This insider now owns 883 shares in total.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.38% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Procter & Gamble Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Looking closely at The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.04. However, in the short run, The Procter & Gamble Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $155.27. Second resistance stands at $156.82. The third major resistance level sits at $157.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $150.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 361.08 billion, the company has a total of 2,356,969K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,187 M while annual income is 14,742 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,068 M while its latest quarter income was 3,397 M.