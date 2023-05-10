Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.60% last month.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.08, soaring 1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.41 and dropped to $7.08 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Within the past 52 weeks, TWKS’s price has moved between $5.93 and $18.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.10%. With a float of $89.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.11, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -5.75.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 110,635. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $7.63, taking the stock ownership to the 332,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for $7.64, making the entire transaction worth $267,400. This insider now owns 1,389,647 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.13 while generating a return on equity of -14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

The latest stats from [Thoughtworks Holding Inc., TWKS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.33 million was superior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.08. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. The third support level lies at $5.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.50 billion based on 316,914K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,296 M and income totals -105,390 K. The company made 310,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.