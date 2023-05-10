Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is 94.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $2.80, down -2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.60 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Over the past 52 weeks, TIO has traded in a range of $0.53-$2.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 51.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.40%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.81 in the near term. At $2.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 416.20 million has total of 163,727K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 146,040 K in contrast with the sum of -47,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 110,760 K and last quarter income was -16,380 K.