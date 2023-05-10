Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) kicked off at the price of $21.64: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 09, 2023, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) opened at $21.83, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.86 and dropped to $21.495 before settling in for the closing price of $21.84. Price fluctuations for MODG have ranged from $16.80 to $25.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.20% at the time writing. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.90 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.08, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 479,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $23.96, taking the stock ownership to the 549,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $23.45, making the entire transaction worth $586,250. This insider now owns 569,321 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.50% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG], we can find that recorded value of 1.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.03. The third major resistance level sits at $22.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.10.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

There are currently 185,603K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,996 M according to its annual income of 157,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 851,300 K and its income totaled -72,700 K.