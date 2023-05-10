TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.81 million

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $71.10, soaring 6.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.86 and dropped to $70.65 before settling in for the closing price of $70.94. Within the past 52 weeks, TMDX’s price has moved between $23.96 and $90.15.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 64.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.40%. With a float of $30.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.04 million.

The firm has a total of 212 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.84, operating margin of -33.64, and the pretax margin is -38.70.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TransMedics Group Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 585,989. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $78.13, taking the stock ownership to the 559,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $79.05, making the entire transaction worth $395,250. This insider now owns 18,789 shares in total.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -38.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TransMedics Group Inc., TMDX], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.52.

During the past 100 days, TransMedics Group Inc.’s (TMDX) raw stochastic average was set at 60.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.53. The third major resistance level sits at $84.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.58.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 32,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 93,460 K and income totals -36,230 K. The company made 41,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.