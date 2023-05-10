uniQure N.V. (QURE) is expecting -4.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.83, soaring 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.0487 and dropped to $20.42 before settling in for the closing price of $21.62. Within the past 52 weeks, QURE’s price has moved between $12.52 and $28.25.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 52.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.60%. With a float of $43.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.90 million.

The firm has a total of 501 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.84, operating margin of -133.76, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 53,924. In this transaction CEO, Managing Director of this company sold 2,521 shares at a rate of $21.39, taking the stock ownership to the 468,743 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 990 for $21.33, making the entire transaction worth $21,117. This insider now owns 113,135 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.89) by $1.03. This company achieved a net margin of -119.07 while generating a return on equity of -23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [uniQure N.V., QURE], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 60.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.05. The third major resistance level sits at $24.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.16.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.03 billion based on 46,982K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 106,480 K and income totals -126,790 K. The company made 102,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.