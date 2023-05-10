United Rentals Inc. (URI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.65% last month.

On May 09, 2023, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) opened at $336.95, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $343.45 and dropped to $334.95 before settling in for the closing price of $340.89. Price fluctuations for URI have ranged from $230.54 to $481.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.80% at the time writing. With a float of $68.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.79, operating margin of +27.76, and the pretax margin is +24.07.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 260,733. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 725 shares at a rate of $359.63, taking the stock ownership to the 6,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 12,000 for $477.99, making the entire transaction worth $5,735,930. This insider now owns 101,276 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.92) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.08 while generating a return on equity of 32.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.12% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Rentals Inc. (URI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.17, a number that is poised to hit 9.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 42.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

The latest stats from [United Rentals Inc., URI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was superior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.08.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $390.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $355.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $344.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $348.19. The third major resistance level sits at $352.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $335.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $331.19. The third support level lies at $327.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

There are currently 68,730K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,642 M according to its annual income of 2,105 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,285 M and its income totaled 451,000 K.