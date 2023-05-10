Unum Group (UNM) plunged -1.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.60, plunging -1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.07 and dropped to $44.28 before settling in for the closing price of $44.78. Within the past 52 weeks, UNM’s price has moved between $31.11 and $46.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $195.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10665 workers is very important to gauge.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 786,960. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 18,000 shares at a rate of $43.72, taking the stock ownership to the 222,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 3,270 for $39.78, making the entire transaction worth $130,081. This insider now owns 119,846 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.66) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.44% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Unum Group (UNM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

The latest stats from [Unum Group, UNM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was superior to 1.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 82.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.34. The third major resistance level sits at $45.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.25.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.51 billion based on 197,069K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,991 M and income totals 1,314 M. The company made 3,036 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 358,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.