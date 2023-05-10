Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is expecting -17.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 09, 2023, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) opened at $23.54, higher 1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.265 and dropped to $23.43 before settling in for the closing price of $23.19. Price fluctuations for VRNS have ranged from $15.61 to $35.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 17.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.70% at the time writing. With a float of $105.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2143 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.26, operating margin of -24.79, and the pretax margin is -23.40.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 98.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 35,670. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $23.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s CFO and COO bought 24,400 for $20.50, making the entire transaction worth $500,200. This insider now owns 490,351 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -26.29 while generating a return on equity of -22.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -46.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 166.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.10 in the near term. At $24.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.43.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

There are currently 109,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 473,630 K according to its annual income of -124,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 107,340 K and its income totaled -38,300 K.