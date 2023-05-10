Search
Shaun Noe
Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 680 K

Company News

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock priced at $0.86, up 0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8894 and dropped to $0.817 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. VXRT’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $4.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -55.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.50%. With a float of $130.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.60 million.

In an organization with 164 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2953.27, operating margin of -103114.95, and the pretax margin is -100645.79.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vaxart Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 15,140. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Interim CFO bought 5,000 for $3.22, making the entire transaction worth $16,100. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -100708.41 while generating a return on equity of -72.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vaxart Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1159.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7611, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6207. However, in the short run, Vaxart Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8998. Second resistance stands at $0.9308. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9722. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8274, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7860. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7550.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 115.91 million, the company has a total of 135,597K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110 K while annual income is -107,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 680 K while its latest quarter income was -25,140 K.

