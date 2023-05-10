Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) with a beta value of 1.01 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $136.79, up 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.81 and dropped to $136.06 before settling in for the closing price of $136.53. Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has traded in a range of $103.96-$143.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.40%. With a float of $277.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.33, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 357,420. In this transaction Chief Legal &Franchise Officer of this company sold 2,553 shares at a rate of $140.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,724 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s COO and CPO sold 3,680 for $136.00, making the entire transaction worth $500,480. This insider now owns 3,183 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.52 million, its volume of 1.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $138.26 in the near term. At $138.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $140.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $134.76.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.22 billion has total of 280,108K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,842 M in contrast with the sum of 1,325 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,645 M and last quarter income was 300,000 K.