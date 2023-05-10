ZNTL (Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 4.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 09, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) trading session started at the price of $21.59, that was 4.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.13 and dropped to $21.05 before settling in for the closing price of $21.86. A 52-week range for ZNTL has been $15.55 – $32.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.50%. With a float of $52.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.13 million.

The firm has a total of 156 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 109.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 169,706. In this transaction President of this company sold 8,501 shares at a rate of $19.96, taking the stock ownership to the 491,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 6,500 for $19.98, making the entire transaction worth $129,873. This insider now owns 865,157 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.06) by $0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZNTL], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 71.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.41. The third major resistance level sits at $25.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.45.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

There are 59,451K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -236,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -54,971 K.