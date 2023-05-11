-15.84% percent quarterly performance for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 09, 2023, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) opened at $35.67, higher 1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.53 and dropped to $35.39 before settling in for the closing price of $35.84. Price fluctuations for TNL have ranged from $33.57 to $52.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.90% at the time writing. With a float of $75.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.50 million.

The firm has a total of 18200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.46, operating margin of +19.04, and the pretax margin is +13.62.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 300,358. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,900 shares at a rate of $38.02, taking the stock ownership to the 4,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s insider sold 2,650 for $37.51, making the entire transaction worth $99,402. This insider now owns 12,411 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +9.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.73% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Travel + Leisure Co., TNL], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.28. The third major resistance level sits at $38.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.61.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

There are currently 76,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,567 M according to its annual income of 357,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 879,000 K and its income totaled 64,000 K.