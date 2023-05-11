Search
Shaun Noe
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) as it 5-day change was 2.47%

Company News

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) open the trading on May 10, 2023, remained unchanged at $50.62. During the day, the stock rose to $51.03 and sunk to $49.97 before settling in for the price of $50.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQUA posted a 52-week range of $30.44-$52.30.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 96.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 103.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 200 shares at the rate of 52.10, making the entire transaction reach 10,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 127,001. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,494 for 50.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 326,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 127,001 in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 96.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $80.35, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.50.

In the same vein, AQUA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

[Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., AQUA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.82% that was lower than 34.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

