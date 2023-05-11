A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) as it 5-day change was 24.75%

As on May 10, 2023, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.01% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.19 and sunk to $0.1516 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIVC posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1639, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0351.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.15%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76.

In the same vein, TIVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tivic Health Systems Inc., TIVC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.7 million was better the volume of 1.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.0215.

Raw Stochastic average of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.08% that was lower than 165.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.