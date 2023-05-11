Accenture plc (ACN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.24

As on May 10, 2023, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.05% to $268.89. During the day, the stock rose to $269.91 and sunk to $264.42 before settling in for the price of $263.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACN posted a 52-week range of $242.80-$322.88.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $630.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $620.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $170.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $270.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $279.28.

Accenture plc (ACN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Accenture plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24, this organization’s Chief Leadership & HR Officer sold 5,250 shares at the rate of 275.90, making the entire transaction reach 1,448,451 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,908. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s General Counsel/Corp Secretary sold 556 for 276.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 153,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,739 in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.5) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 12.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.75, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.35.

In the same vein, ACN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.86, a figure that is expected to reach 3.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Accenture plc, ACN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.51 million was better the volume of 2.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.68% While, its Average True Range was 5.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Accenture plc (ACN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.08% that was lower than 28.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.