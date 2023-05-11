Search
Shaun Noe
Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) surge 30.32% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 26.27% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.00 and sunk to $0.8212 before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADXN posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$4.34.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0073, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9904.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22 employees. It has generated 60,207 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -866,842. The stock had 3.13 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1420.12 and Pretax Margin of -1439.78.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1439.78 while generating a return on equity of -190.66.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.08.

In the same vein, ADXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.94.

Technical Analysis of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

[Addex Therapeutics Ltd, ADXN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.0947.

Raw Stochastic average of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.23% that was lower than 127.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

