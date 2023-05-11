Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is 7.50% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) established initial surge of 2.06% at $97.02, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $99.94 and sunk to $96.12 before settling in for the price of $95.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $54.57-$109.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 35.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 25000 workers. It has generated 944,040 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,800. The stock had 6.90 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.03, operating margin was +6.84 and Pretax Margin of +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 70.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 85.14, making the entire transaction reach 2,554,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,516,945. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s EVP & CSO sold 12,500 for 94.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,185,625. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,942 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $402.57, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.76.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 61.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.03% While, its Average True Range was 4.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.73% that was higher than 49.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.