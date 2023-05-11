Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Moves -0.41% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) flaunted slowness of -0.41% at $12.25, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $12.965 and sunk to $11.61 before settling in for the price of $12.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $8.62-$40.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $293.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2552 workers. It has generated 528,719 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -277,201. The stock had 10.64 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.30, operating margin was -43.88 and Pretax Margin of -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Affirm Holdings Inc. industry. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 83.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Director sold 17,286 shares at the rate of 11.15, making the entire transaction reach 192,711 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 17,287 for 12.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 220,673. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,286 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.92) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 17.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.40% that was lower than 104.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.