AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Open at price of $9.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.21% to $9.34. During the day, the stock rose to $9.59 and sunk to $9.23 before settling in for the price of $9.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$12.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -296.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $592.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $588.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 51 employees. It has generated 64,784,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,333,333. The stock had 0.38 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -17.10 and Pretax Margin of -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 43.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28, this organization’s EVP and Chief Financial Off sold 2,600 shares at the rate of 9.90, making the entire transaction reach 25,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 255,500. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Director sold 13,998 for 9.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 138,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,743 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -296.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.28.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.68 million was inferior to the volume of 11.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.94% that was higher than 26.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.