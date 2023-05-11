Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is -7.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 10, 2023, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) started slowly as it slid -0.34% to $194.51. During the day, the stock rose to $199.80 and sunk to $192.24 before settling in for the price of $195.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $171.82-$334.55.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $208.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $251.06.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Chairman & CEO bought 5,470 shares at the rate of 181.64, making the entire transaction reach 993,571 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,466. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s EVP, General Counsel bought 1,373 for 182.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,886. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,373 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.03) by $3.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.90% and is forecasted to reach 22.95 in the upcoming year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.24, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.16.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 31.18, a figure that is expected to reach 5.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Albemarle Corporation, ALB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.06 million was better the volume of 2.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.55% While, its Average True Range was 8.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.95% that was higher than 49.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.