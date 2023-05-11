AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) last month performance of 2.96% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.87% to $10.44. During the day, the stock rose to $10.51 and sunk to $10.36 before settling in for the price of $10.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALCC posted a 52-week range of $9.65-$10.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 471.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $665.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.93.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. AltC Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.82%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

AltC Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 471.60%.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, ALCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC)

Going through the that latest performance of [AltC Acquisition Corp., ALCC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.32 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.07.

Raw Stochastic average of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.05% that was higher than 3.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.