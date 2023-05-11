Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 3.75% at $4.70. During the day, the stock rose to $4.735 and sunk to $4.54 before settling in for the price of $4.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPS posted a 52-week range of $4.08-$14.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 833.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $715.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 59 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.56, operating margin was +15.82 and Pretax Margin of +52.63.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. Altus Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.20%, in contrast to 41.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER sold 4,725 shares at the rate of 7.40, making the entire transaction reach 34,965 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,871,708. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,470 for 7.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,078. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,009,568 in total.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +54.37 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 833.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.07.

In the same vein, AMPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.55% that was lower than 62.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.