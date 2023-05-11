Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3099: Right on the Precipice

Markets

As on May 10, 2023, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) started slowly as it slid -6.65% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.18 and sunk to $0.1405 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREB posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$1.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 183.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1584, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3099.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.37, operating margin was -59.92 and Pretax Margin of -84.54.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.18%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -84.54 while generating a return on equity of -198.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, AREB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.32 million was better the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0230.

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.12% that was lower than 123.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

American International Group Inc. (AIG) last month performance of 2.75% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer -
American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.92% to $52.61....
Read more

The key reasons why C3.ai Inc. (AI) is -41.81% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.51% to...
Read more

Vale S.A. (VALE) latest performance of -0.71% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) flaunted slowness of -0.71% at $14.00, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.