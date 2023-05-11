Search
Steve Mayer
American Well Corporation (AMWL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.1 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) set off with pace as it heaved 5.47% to $2.12. During the day, the stock rose to $2.23 and sunk to $2.03 before settling in for the price of $2.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMWL posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$5.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $279.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $572.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.46.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. American Well Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 54.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s Chairman, co-CEO sold 10,265 shares at the rate of 2.17, making the entire transaction reach 22,247 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,316,909. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s President, co-CEO sold 9,486 for 2.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,559. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,160,353 in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Well Corporation (AMWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07.

In the same vein, AMWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Well Corporation, AMWL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.57% that was lower than 65.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

