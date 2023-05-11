Search
Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) return on Assets touches 4.76: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -21.57% to $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5244 and sunk to $0.3905 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFR posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$13.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 358.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9119, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.2788.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 45.00% institutional ownership.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 5.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 358.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, SFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)

[Appreciate Holdings Inc., SFR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.2444.

Raw Stochastic average of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 600.69% that was higher than 305.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

