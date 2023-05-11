ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) volume hits 5.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 10, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.39% to $5.10. During the day, the stock rose to $5.15 and sunk to $5.05 before settling in for the price of $5.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$7.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $965.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.85.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Co-CEO and President sold 33,378 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 194,313 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,476.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.99.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.92 million was lower the volume of 6.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.83% that was lower than 29.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.