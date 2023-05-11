Search
admin
admin

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) went up 4.30% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Top Picks

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 4.30% at $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.28 and sunk to $0.221 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTI posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$18.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 13.70% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3637, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7590.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.50%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.00%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.22.

In the same vein, ASTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67.

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.0372.

Raw Stochastic average of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.87% that was higher than 113.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) EPS growth this year is 86.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

-
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.35% to $79.87. During the day,...
Read more

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.5342: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.86%...
Read more

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) EPS is poised to hit 0.59 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) flaunted slowness of -3.00% at $37.14, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.