Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) set off with pace as it heaved 5.56% to $11.97. During the day, the stock rose to $12.09 and sunk to $11.35 before settling in for the price of $11.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCSF posted a 52-week range of $11.06-$15.64.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 54.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $757.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.98.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.15, operating margin was +66.45 and Pretax Margin of +44.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Director bought 3,400 shares at the rate of 14.59, making the entire transaction reach 49,606 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,784.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +44.44 while generating a return on equity of 9.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.33, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45.

In the same vein, BCSF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., BCSF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.69% that was higher than 24.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.