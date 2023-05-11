Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $712.28K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.27% to $39.00. During the day, the stock rose to $42.345 and sunk to $38.77 before settling in for the price of $41.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOH posted a 52-week range of $34.71-$85.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2076 employees. It has generated 362,448 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.73 and Pretax Margin of +38.63.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Director bought 2,150 shares at the rate of 46.70, making the entire transaction reach 100,405 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,137. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s Director bought 4,200 for 47.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 201,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,482 in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.22) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.37, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.72.

In the same vein, BOH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bank of Hawaii Corporation, BOH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.55% While, its Average True Range was 2.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.80% that was higher than 54.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.