BlackBerry Limited (BB) volume hits 5.9 million: A New Opening for Investors

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 4.18% at $5.23. During the day, the stock rose to $5.35 and sunk to $5.07 before settling in for the price of $5.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.17-$7.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $581.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $570.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3325 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.24, operating margin was -34.15 and Pretax Margin of -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 28,237 shares at the rate of 4.63, making the entire transaction reach 130,737 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,372. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 for 3.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,417. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,485 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.29.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.08% that was lower than 58.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.