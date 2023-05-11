Search
Shaun Noe
Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) average volume reaches $1.69M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Company News

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) flaunted slowness of -3.17% at $0.23, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2468 and sunk to $0.2245 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$4.68.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2429, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5403.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 307 employees. It has generated 96,290 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -181,971. The stock had 18.44 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.40, operating margin was -93.08 and Pretax Margin of -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Borqs Technologies Inc. industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.90%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.70%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.77.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0261.

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.65% that was higher than 100.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

