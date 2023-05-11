Search
Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Moves 0.14% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.14% to $7.08. During the day, the stock rose to $7.20 and sunk to $6.97 before settling in for the price of $7.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BORR posted a 52-week range of $2.45-$8.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1504 employees. It has generated 2,838,862 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,872,958. The stock had 3.04 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.06, operating margin was +5.77 and Pretax Margin of -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Borr Drilling Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.19%, in contrast to 56.15% institutional ownership.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.65.

In the same vein, BORR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

[Borr Drilling Limited, BORR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.07% that was lower than 63.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

