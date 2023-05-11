Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) went down -2.63% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.63% to $40.75. During the day, the stock rose to $42.00 and sunk to $39.235 before settling in for the price of $41.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHF posted a 52-week range of $38.38-$60.54.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.82.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.04%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.25) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.30% and is forecasted to reach 17.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, BHF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 3.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brighthouse Financial Inc., BHF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.98% that was higher than 39.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.