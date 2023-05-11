Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 12.11% to $0.31. During the day, the stock rose to $0.333 and sunk to $0.2868 before settling in for the price of $0.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRSH posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$3.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2861.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 239,313 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.13, operating margin was -347.66 and Pretax Margin of -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.53%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, BRSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.10.

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

[Bruush Oral Care Inc., BRSH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0418.

Raw Stochastic average of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.47% that was higher than 112.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.