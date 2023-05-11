Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is -9.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 10, 2023, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) started slowly as it slid -2.21% to $87.04. During the day, the stock rose to $90.93 and sunk to $86.0764 before settling in for the price of $89.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $83.93-$128.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $382.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $377.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.50.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 55943 workers. It has generated 683,410 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +24.17 and Pretax Margin of +24.17.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s President, Commercial Banking sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 115.16, making the entire transaction reach 921,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 121,472. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for 114.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,438,871. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,757,022 in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.92) by -$1.61. This company achieved a net margin of +19.02 while generating a return on equity of 12.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.50% and is forecasted to reach 14.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.00, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.81.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.50, a figure that is expected to reach 3.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.05 million was lower the volume of 3.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.14% While, its Average True Range was 3.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.85% that was lower than 37.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.