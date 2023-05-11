CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) EPS is poised to hit 0.70 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.47% to $21.24. During the day, the stock rose to $21.65 and sunk to $20.995 before settling in for the price of $21.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNO posted a 52-week range of $16.56-$26.35.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,052,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +18.29 and Pretax Margin of +14.46.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s President, Consumer Division sold 3,648 shares at the rate of 22.50, making the entire transaction reach 82,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,378. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 3,308 for 25.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,516. This particular insider is now the holder of 258,163 in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.74, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.01.

In the same vein, CNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Going through the that latest performance of [CNO Financial Group Inc., CNO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.84% that was higher than 34.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.