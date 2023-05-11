Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) average volume reaches $4.68M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.57% to $81.10. During the day, the stock rose to $81.33 and sunk to $80.345 before settling in for the price of $80.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $67.84-$83.81.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 3.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $831.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $818.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 33800 workers. It has generated 531,568 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,811. The stock had 12.83 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.49, operating margin was +19.95 and Pretax Margin of +14.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director sold 5,703 shares at the rate of 80.81, making the entire transaction reach 460,869 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,257. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy sold 64,373 for 80.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,187,170. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,427 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.7) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 353.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.51, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 145.04.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

[Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.46% that was lower than 18.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.