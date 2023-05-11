Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) average volume reaches $48.28M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) started slowly as it slid -1.87% to $0.85. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8683 and sunk to $0.8467 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CS posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$7.12.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -301.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3471, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4596.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 50480 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 421,751 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -15.23 and Pretax Margin of -15.30.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.26 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -301.50%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.23, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.26.

In the same vein, CS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.76 million was lower the volume of 39.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0300.

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.21% that was lower than 130.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.