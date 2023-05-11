ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) last month volatility was 7.42%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 8.77% to $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GWH posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$5.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $191.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1846, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8197.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. It has generated 3,299 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -287,708. The stock had 0.36 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -197.20, operating margin was -11800.00 and Pretax Margin of -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. ESS Tech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 1.60, making the entire transaction reach 4,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,986. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 583,821 in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 212.60.

In the same vein, GWH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

[ESS Tech Inc., GWH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0936.

Raw Stochastic average of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.66% that was lower than 90.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.