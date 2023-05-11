eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on May 10, 2023, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.45% to $13.38. During the day, the stock rose to $13.6347 and sunk to $13.07 before settling in for the price of $13.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $9.96-$18.70.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 96.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2016 employees. It has generated 2,280,834 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,660. The stock had 41.66 Receivables turnover and 11.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was +0.12 and Pretax Margin of +0.10.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.90%, in contrast to 29.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 40,768 shares at the rate of 12.69, making the entire transaction reach 517,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,104,043. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,467 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,626. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,144,811 in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +0.34 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $267.60, and its Beta score is 2.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.92.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.88% that was higher than 60.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.