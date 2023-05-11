Search
Shaun Noe
First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) EPS is poised to hit 0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.32% to $6.73. During the day, the stock rose to $6.86 and sunk to $6.61 before settling in for the price of $6.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AG posted a 52-week range of $5.53-$9.81.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 142.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $274.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.84.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.45, operating margin was -8.27 and Pretax Margin of -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Silver industry. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.32%, in contrast to 36.52% institutional ownership.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 142.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, AG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

[First Majestic Silver Corp., AG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.04% that was lower than 62.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

